Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

  • March 17 2021 09:06:56

Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Greece hold 62nd round of talks in Athens

Turkey and Greece held the 62nd round of talks in the Greek capital Athens on March 16. 

The consultative talks are focused on resolving bilateral disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, including achieving fair and equitable settlements to issues in the Aegean that began in 2002.

The previous round of talks was held in Istanbul on Jan. 25, which marked the first direct talks between the two countries in nearly five years after Athens suspended them following the 60th round in March 2016.

Bilateral talks continued in the form of political consultations but did not return to the exploratory framework.

Turkey, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots.

Ankara sent several drill ships last year to explore for energy in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting its rights in the region as well as those of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Turkish leaders have repeatedly stressed that Ankara is in favor of resolving outstanding problems in the region through international law, good neighborly relations, dialogue and negotiations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

    Turkey to become a top auto maker, says Erdoğan

  2. Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

    Turkey releases weekly provincial COVID-19 statistics

  3. Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

    Turkey not yet mulling tightening coronavirus measures

  4. Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

    Turkey demands its approval in EU's east Med project

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,623 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,911,642

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 29,623 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,911,642
Recommended
Turkeys new envoy aims to advance relations with US

Turkey's new envoy aims to advance relations with US
President Erdoğan says Saudi Arabia wants armed Turkish drones

President Erdoğan says Saudi Arabia wants armed Turkish drones
EU should act sincerely for progress in ties: Turkish FM

EU should act 'sincerely' for progress in ties: Turkish FM
EU should renew migration deal with Turkey: Borrell

EU should renew migration deal with Turkey: Borrell
Ankara strongly condemns deadly use of force by Myanmar army

Ankara strongly condemns deadly use of force by Myanmar army
UN special envoy for Syria hails Turkeys efforts

UN special envoy for Syria hails Turkey's efforts

WORLD Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Eight people - the majority believed to be women of Asian descent - were killed in shootings at three different spas in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 16 and a 21-year-old white man was in custody on suspicion of staging all three attacks, police said.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $600 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 4.47 billion Turkish liras ($600 million) from domestic markets through two auctions held on March 16. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş move to Turkish Cup final with extra time goal

Beşiktaş qualified for the Ziraat Turkish Cup final after defeating Medipol Başakşehir 3-2 in a semifinal clash on March 16. 