Turkey grants $5 mln support to Palestine amid pandemic

  • June 26 2020 13:25:42

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey has granted $5 million to Palestine to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a ruling published in the Official Gazette on June 26. 

The agreement on providing a financial contribution to Palestine amid pandemic was signed on June 11 in the Turkish capital city of Ankara with Palestinian envoy to Turkey Faed Mustafa.

With this agreement, it was desired to "strengthen and further enhance the long-existing good relations within the spirit of historical and cultural ties," said the ruling.

The grant will be paid in a single tranche, it added.

In a statement on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said 34 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the figure to 1,568.

Palestinian authorities have so far confirmed five deaths from the disease and 616 recoveries. 

 

