Turkey extends exploration in E Med to Nov 4

  • October 25 2020 11:09:16

Turkey extends exploration in E Med to Nov 4

ANKARA
Turkey extends exploration in E Med to Nov 4

Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work of its Oruç Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 4, according to a navigational telex, or Navtex, issued late on Oct. 24.

According to the naval maritime notice, the mission, which will be carried out by the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, will continue for 10 days starting on Oct. 25.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

Along with two other ships, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, Oruç Reis will continue work in an area south of the Greek island of Rhodes until Nov. 4.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

    Demolition decision issued for Briton’s villa construction in paradise bay

  2. President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

    President Erdoğan slams Macron, says he needs ’mental checks’

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 9,727 as daily patients increase by 2,091

  4. Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

    Turkey continues preparation of S-400 defense systems: Defense minister

  5. East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy

    East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy
Recommended
Egypts role in Syria group is work for peace: Turkey

Egypt's role in Syria group is work for peace: Turkey
VP Oktay reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriots

VP Oktay reaffirms support for Turkish Cypriots
Turkey marks 75th anniversary of UN

Turkey marks 75th anniversary of UN
France recalls Turkey envoy

France recalls Turkey envoy

East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy

East Med cannot poison other relations, says Spanish envoy

Turkey, Greece cancel east Med military drills: NATO chief

Turkey, Greece cancel east Med military drills: NATO chief
WORLD Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of exponential cases

Countries battle virus surge as WHO warns of 'exponential' cases

More countries tightened anti-coronavirus measures on Oct. 24, with France extending a curfew and Belgium bringing forward its own curbs as new infections surged in many parts of the world.    
ECONOMY Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks 5th in Europe in wind turbine equipment production

Turkey ranks fifth in the list of leading producers of strategic wind turbine components in Europe, according to WindEurope’s latest report called Wind Energy and Economic Recovery in Europe.
SPORTS Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Erzurumspor 2-1 at away

Galatasaray beat Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor 2-1 on Oct. 24 evening in week six of the Turkish Süper Lig.