Turkey extends exploration in E Med to Nov 4

ANKARA

Turkey said it was extending the seismic survey work of its Oruç Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until Nov. 4, according to a navigational telex, or Navtex, issued late on Oct. 24.

According to the naval maritime notice, the mission, which will be carried out by the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, will continue for 10 days starting on Oct. 25.

A Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area as well as other information.

Along with two other ships, the Ataman and Cengiz Han, Oruç Reis will continue work in an area south of the Greek island of Rhodes until Nov. 4.

It will conduct various geological, geophysical, hydrographic and oceanographic surveys, especially of the continental shelf, while also searching for natural resources.

A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are locked in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

In August, Turkey resumed energy exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean after Greece and Egypt signed a controversial maritime delimitation deal, spurning Turkey's goodwill gesture in halting its search.

Declaring the Greek-Egyptian deal "null and void," Turkey authorized the Oruç Reis to continue its activities in an area within Turkey's continental shelf.

Turkey has consistently opposed Greece's efforts to declare an exclusive economic zone based on small islands near Turkish shores, violating the interests of Turkey, the country with the longest coastline in the Mediterranean.

Ankara has also said energy resources near Cyprus must be shared fairly between the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus.