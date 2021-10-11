Turkey extends condolences to Russia over fatal plane crash

ANKARA

Turkey on Oct. 10 extended its condolences to Russia over a plane crash in the federal district of Volga that left 16 people dead.

"We received the news with deep sorrow that 16 people have lost their lives and at least 6 were injured in a plane crash in the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation," said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a written statement.

The ministry went on to extend its condolences to the families of the deceased victims, as well as to the Russian government, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The light aircraft had crashed earlier on Sunday with 22 people on board, mostly parachutists, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Six people were taken to hospital with injuries, the Russian Health Ministry said.

Tatarstan's President Rustam Minnikhanov said the aircraft crashed due to engine failure and declared a day of national mourning on Monday due to the incident.