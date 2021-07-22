Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

  • July 22 2021 09:48:00

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey on July 21 extended condolences to Beijing over deadly flooding in central China.

"We are deeply saddened that the floods in the Henan province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) have claimed more than 25 lives and resulted in the evacuation of many people from the area," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the people and Government of PRC and wish a speedy recovery for the injured," the statement added.

Twenty-five people were killed and seven others were missing after severe flooding in the central Henan province caused by torrential rains, media reports said on July 21.

Search and rescue teams have found the bodies of 25 victims in flood-affected areas of Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou, while an estimated 200,000 people have been displaced, according to the South China Morning Post.

More than 1.2 million people were affected by the flood, and over 164,000 people have been placed in safe areas.

Climate, Diplomacy,

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline
MOST POPULAR

  1. Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

    Scores of visitors throng Turkey’s resort towns

  2. Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

    Turkish defense firm releases images of unmanned combat aircraft

  3. Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

    Taliban ‘wants to develop good ties with Turkey’

  4. EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

    EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

  5. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket
Recommended
Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Irans Rouhani

Erdoğan discusses bilateral ties with Iran's Rouhani
Turkey to continue efforts for intl recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan

Turkey to continue efforts for int'l recognition of Turkish Cyprus: Erdoğan
EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara

EU statement on Erdoğan’s Cyprus visit ‘null and void,’ says Ankara
Turkey strongly condemns terror attack in Baghdad

Turkey 'strongly condemns' terror attack in Baghdad
Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan

Turkey to hold talks with Taliban: Erdoğan
Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban

Turkish vice president condemns EU ruling on headscarf ban
WORLD YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube says it pulled Bolsonaro videos for COVID-19 misinformation

YouTube said on July 21 it had removed videos from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's channel for spreading misinformation about the coronavirus outbreak, becoming the latest tech giant to pull his pandemic pronouncements.

ECONOMY US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

US, Germany seal deal on contentious Russian gas pipeline

The United States and Germany on July 21 announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. sanctions. The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it doesn’t go far enough.

SPORTS Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish women dream of volleyball medal in Tokyo

Turkish National Women’s Volleyball Team players dream of taking the podium at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that start on July 23.