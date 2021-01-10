Turkey extends condolences over Indonesia plane crash

  • January 10 2021 10:13:00

Turkey extends condolences over Indonesia plane crash

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey extends condolences over Indonesia plane crash

Turkey extended condolences to Indonesia over Jan. 9's passenger plane crash near the capital Jakarta.

"We have learned with great sorrow that a passenger airplane flying from Jakarta to the city of Pontianak in Indonesia crashed shortly after takeoff today, resulting in the loss of lives of more than 60 people," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We share the grief of friendly and brotherly people of Indonesia. We wish the mercy of Allah upon those who lost their lives in the tragic accident and extend our heartfelt condolences to their bereaved loved ones," the statement added.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu personally condoled with Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in a phone talk.

He also posted a message on Twitter: "Dear sister Retno, my heartfelt condolences for the airplane crash near Jakarta. May Allah's mercy be upon those who lost their lives in this terrible tragedy. Sharing brotherly Indonesian people's grief."

Turkish Parliament Speaker also offered his condolence to Indonesia over the crash.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of many lives in an plane crash in Indonesia. I wish the Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and extend my condolences to their beloved ones as well as to the brotherly people of Indonesia," Mustafa Şentop said on Twitter.

The Sriwijaya Air flight SJY 182 with 62 people on board crashed into the sea after taking off from Jakarta.

The plane had 50 passengers on board, including 10 children, plus 12 crew members, according to authorities.

The Indonesian Navy said it found the debris of aircraft scattered at four sites of Thousand Islands waters.

Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site
Body parts found at Indonesian plane crash site

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan urges self-criticism for Western world

    President Erdoğan urges self-criticism for Western world

  2. Istanbul’s shared taxis fined 1 million liras for violating rules

    Istanbul’s shared taxis fined 1 million liras for violating rules

  3. Turkey sees significant drop in coronavirus caseload, says health minister

    Turkey sees significant drop in coronavirus caseload, says health minister

  4. At least 61 detained over fake gold production

    At least 61 detained over fake gold production

  5. Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

    Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey
Recommended
Top Turkish Cypriot diplomat due in Turkey on first visit

Top Turkish Cypriot diplomat due in Turkey on first visit
Turkey expresses content over Ukrainian sailors return from Libya

Turkey expresses content over Ukrainian sailors return from Libya
EU has priority in Turkey’s agenda: President Erdoğan

EU has priority in Turkey’s agenda: President Erdoğan
Turkish officer appointed NATO Sarajevo HQ deputy head

Turkish officer appointed NATO Sarajevo HQ deputy head
Turkish president welcomes Lebanese premier

Turkish president welcomes Lebanese premier
Resolving Turkey-US disputes urgent need: FM Çavuşoğlu

Resolving Turkey-US disputes urgent need: FM Çavuşoğlu
WORLD Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb ended this week with the winner’s name being drawn from a top hat.
ECONOMY Dailymotion sets up legal representative in Turkey

Dailymotion sets up legal representative in Turkey

French video-sharing technology platform Dailymotion appointed a representative in Turkey, a senior Turkish official said on Jan 9.
SPORTS Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray dismantle Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in Süper Lig

Galatasaray hammered Gençlerbirliği 6-0 in a Jan. 9 Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul's Türk Telekom Stadium.