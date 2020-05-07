Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

  • May 07 2020 09:57:24

Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey evacuates expats from 107 countries

Turkey has repatriated its nationals from 107 countries so far amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The number of countries in which we have evacuated our citizens has reached 107. This number is increasing day after day," Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said on May 6 in a live broadcast on the Instagram account of
the Ankara-based Turkish Writers’ Union.

Nearly 70,000 Turkish nationals have been repatriated so far, Kıran said.

"We have also enabled over 600 foreign citizens to reach their countries."

Kıran said that right now, Turkish citizens from all over the world including Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil are en route to Turkey.

"More than 200,000 foreigners have left Turkey so far. Around 20,000 of them were able to leave our country with special permits thanks to the support we gave them," he added.

Two-thirds of the world’s countries have asked Turkey for help in the fight against the coronavirus, he said, adding it is a reflection of the country’s strong healthcare system and position in the fight against the pandemic.

expats,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

    Turkish Airlines eyes resuming flights as of June

  2. Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

    Turkey moving to ‘new normal’ under life-changing rules

  3. Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

    Turkey enters second phase of fight against COVID-19: Minister

  4. Full Moon shines over Istanbul

    Full Moon shines over Istanbul

  5. President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row

    President Erdoğan files complaint against columnist over ‘coup’ row
Recommended
Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus

Distressed father in Turkish Cyprus brought back amid virus
International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM

International community showing Turkey’s healthcare system as model: FM
Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus

Palestine receives Turkish aid to stem coronavirus
Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

Turkish coronavirus patient in Sudan brought to homeland

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

3rd shipment of Turkish medical aid arrives in Somalia

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

EU chief thanks Turkey for COVID-19 solidarity

WORLD Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus deaths surpass 260,000

Global coronavirus-related fatalities exceeded the 260,000 mark on May 6, according to a running tally by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

Islamic bank, Türk Eximbank ink $100 mln deal to aid SMEs

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and Türk Eximbank signed a syndicated murabaha (interest-free) deal of $100 million to finance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and middle capitalization companies (MidCaps) in Turkey.
SPORTS Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Turkish football to restart on June 12 behind closed doors

Professional football leagues in Turkey, which were suspended on March 19 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to resume on June 12 behind closed doors, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) chief announced on May 6.