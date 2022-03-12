Turkey evacuates embassy in Kyiv

ANKARA

Turkey on March 11 evacuated its embassy in Kyiv, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

Tanju Bilgiç said staff at the mission would move to Chernivtsi near the Romanian border for security reasons.

The order to leave Kyiv came as Russian forces fanned out around the city and appeared likely to step up artillery and rocket attacks. Many countries ordered diplomatic staff to leave Kyiv before Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24.

Turkey has close ties to both Ukraine and Russia and has been seeking to mediate between its warring Black Sea neighbors.