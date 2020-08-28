Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey is determined to preserve the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, despite the violations of the cease-fire and the brutality of the Assad regime, the country's presidential spokesman said on Aug. 28.

İbrahim Kalın met visiting U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey and his delegation in Istanbul.

The Syria crisis, especially Idlib, the political process in the war-torn country, works of Syrian Constitutional Committee, anti-terrorism efforts, asylum seekers, and bilateral and regional issues were the items of the meeting's agenda.

During the talks, Kalın stressed that any political, economic, military support to terrorist groups in Syria is unacceptable, and there should be a collaborative effort in the fight against ISIL, PKK/YPG and all terrorist groups in Syria.

Both parties agreed that against the regime's efforts to sabotage the political process, the works of the Syrian Constitutional Committee should be accelerated, an environment should be built for free and just elections, joints works should be stepped up to ensure the voluntary and safe return of migrants.

Jeffrey arrived in Turkey on Wednesday as part of his nearly a week-long visit, with Switzerland the first destination to discuss the latest efforts for the resolution of the Syrian conflict.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become refugees. Turkey hosts over 3.6 million of them, more than any other country in the world.