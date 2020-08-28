Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

  • August 28 2020 17:03:00

Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey determined to preserve Idlib de-escalation zone: Presidential spokesperson

Turkey is determined to preserve the de-escalation zone in Idlib, Syria, despite the violations of the cease-fire and the brutality of the Assad regime, the country's presidential spokesman said on Aug. 28.

İbrahim Kalın met visiting U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey and his delegation in Istanbul.

The Syria crisis, especially Idlib, the political process in the war-torn country, works of Syrian Constitutional Committee, anti-terrorism efforts, asylum seekers, and bilateral and regional issues were the items of the meeting's agenda.

During the talks, Kalın stressed that any political, economic, military support to terrorist groups in Syria is unacceptable, and there should be a collaborative effort in the fight against ISIL, PKK/YPG and all terrorist groups in Syria.

Both parties agreed that against the regime's efforts to sabotage the political process, the works of the Syrian Constitutional Committee should be accelerated, an environment should be built for free and just elections, joints works should be stepped up to ensure the voluntary and safe return of migrants.

Jeffrey arrived in Turkey on Wednesday as part of his nearly a week-long visit, with Switzerland the first destination to discuss the latest efforts for the resolution of the Syrian conflict.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, over 5 million civilians have become refugees. Turkey hosts over 3.6 million of them, more than any other country in the world.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

    Excavation starts in ancient city unconquered by Alexander the Great

  2. Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

    Turkey may need to revise strategy to fight outbreak, says expert

  3. New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

    New virus measures imposed as confirmed cases reach highest since mid-June

  4. Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

    Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

  5. Greece ratifies Mediterranean maritime border pact with Egypt  

    Greece ratifies Mediterranean maritime border pact with Egypt  
Recommended
Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce

Turkish, Libyan officials discuss Tripoli-Tobruk truce
Turkish president receives Ukraines vice PM

Turkish president receives Ukraine's vice PM
Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med

Turkey lashes out at Greece, France over drills in Med
Dialogue, de-escalation in E Med benefit everyone, says NATO chief

Dialogue, de-escalation in E Med benefit everyone, says NATO chief
US updates travel advisory for Turkey

US updates travel advisory for Turkey
Turkey hails verdict in New Zealand mosque attacks

Turkey hails verdict in New Zealand mosque attacks

WORLD Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Putin says Russia has set up force to aid Belarus leader if needed

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Aug. 27 the Kremlin had set up a police force to support Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at his request, although it would not be deployed unless unrest there spun out of control.
ECONOMY Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey to become battery production hub: Minister

Turkey aims to become a hub for battery production with its investments in battery modules, packages and cells, a senior official said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Beşiktaş knocked out of Champions League

Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş was eliminated in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round with a 3-1 loss against Greek club PAOK on Aug. 25.