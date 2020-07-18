Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol

  • July 18 2020 10:10:43

Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey detains ISIL terror suspect wanted by Interpol

Turkish security forces detained an ISIL terror suspect of French origin wanted by Interpol, security sources said on July 17. 

After receiving information that a terrorist would enter Turkey from one of the conflict regions in Syria, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and security forces conducted a joint operation in the borderline between Turkey and Syria, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In the operation, a French national was detained near Turkey’s southern Kilis province while he was trying to enter Turkey.

After identity checks, it was found that the terror suspect, identified by the initials O.G., was sought by an Interpol Red Notice.

The suspect is being interrogated.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Whether they like us or not…

    Whether they like us or not…

  2. Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

    Sinkholes in central Turkey raise fears among locals

  3. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  4. Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

    Turkish Airlines operates second most flights in Europe

  5. Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal

    Erdoğan says Egypt's actions in Libya are illegal
Recommended
One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake

One more migrant body recovered from eastern lake
Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey

Magnitude-3.9 earthquake jolts southern Turkey
Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing

Father, son reunite at Syrian border crossing
Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition

Istanbul Airport Museum opens with exhibition
Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

Trial resumes for US Consulate staffer in Istanbul

Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson
WORLD Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire erupted on July 18 inside a gothic cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, but firefighters brought the blaze under control within hours, emergency services said.
ECONOMY Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Competition watchdog launches in-depth probe into e-commerce

Turkey’s Competition Authority has initiated a wide-scale investigation into online commerce platforms in a bid to prevent unfair practices in a rapidly growing economic area.
SPORTS Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir 1 win away to seal their first league title

Başakşehir will be crowned Turkish Süper Lig champions for the first time in their history if they beat Kayserispor on July 19. 