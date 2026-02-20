Greece seeks UNESCO status for tripe soup central to Turkish cuisine

Greece has launched a formal UNESCO recognition bid for tripe soup, a staple deeply rooted in Ottoman and Turkish culinary traditions known as “işkembe çorbası,” rekindling the long-standing "gastro-diplomacy" rivalry between the two nations.

Known as "patsas" in Greece, the soup is a cornerstone of late-night dining culture in the Balkans and the Levant region.

According to local media reports, Greek authorities have prepared a nomination file for patsas and submitted it to the Culture Ministry.

If approved domestically, the application will be forwarded to UNESCO for consideration under its Intangible Cultural Heritage framework.

This application has revived a familiar discussion between the two neighbors over shared foods and cultural ownership.

Many dishes across the Aegean basin are prepared in near-identical ways, reflecting centuries of intertwined histories under the Ottoman Empire.

These debates are often described as symbolic or “soft” cultural tensions, centering on heritage and representation.

Whether it is “baklava” or “yoğurt,” the question of "who owns the recipe" often sparks passionate national debates.

Historical records suggest that tripe soup has been part of Anatolian food culture for centuries.

Evliya Çelebi, a 17th-century Ottoman traveler, refers to tripe and trotters vendors while describing daily life in Istanbul in his renowned work “Seyahatnâme,” indicating the dish’s long-standing presence in urban cuisine.

This tension over culinary ownership extends beyond the Aegean.

A comparable debate involving Germany and Türkiye over “döner kebab” has persisted for years, particularly regarding standards, naming rights and cultural association within European regulatory frameworks.

 

