Rising waters of Uluabat Lake reach homes in Türkiye’s ‘Little Venice’

BURSA

After weeks of heavy rainfall across northwestern Türkiye, the water level of Uluabat Lake has risen by nearly 5 meters, pushing lake water up against the walls of homes and businesses in Gölyazı, a historic settlement popularly known as “Little Venice.”

Located in the northwestern province of Bursa, Gölyazı sits on a small peninsula that transforms into an island when water levels rise in Uluabat Lake.

Uluabat Lake is protected under the Ramsar Convention, an international agreement aimed at conserving wetlands of global importance.

It is considered one of Türkiye’s richest ecosystems, home to diverse fish species, aquatic life and large populations of migratory birds.

In recent years, prolonged drought and environmental pressures have caused the lake’s water level to drop significantly.

This winter’s rainfall, however, has revitalized the ecosystem and restored the lake to levels not seen since 2014.

The recent surge in the neighborhood has flooded coastal roads, pedestrian paths and many trees along the shoreline.

A bridge that connects the island section of Gölyazı to the mainland, dry in recent years due to drought, is now completely surrounded by water, with its underside submerged.

Local shopkeeper Mustafa Kesimci said the rising waters have added a unique beauty to Gölyazı.

“Last year, there was no water under the bridge at all — cars could pass beneath it,” he said. “Now, even small boats can’t pass under the bridge. When the wind blows, the waves grow larger, and visually it’s stunning.”

Gölyazı has previously drawn international attention after being listed among “Europe’s 30 most beautiful towns” by the Japan Association of Travel Agents.

Residents believe the renewed presence of water may boost tourism, attracting more domestic and international visitors.