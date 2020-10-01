Turkey denies using aircraft, drones against Armenia

  • October 01 2020 09:03:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Sept. 30 refuted claims that Turkish aircraft and drones were used against Armenia.

"These are nothing but black propaganda intending to rally support behind Armenia by creating a false perception that Turkey is now opposing Armenia,” Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

"As a matter of fact, these allegations have not been taken seriously by anyone except their own supporters," it added.

Praising Baku, the statement said: “On the other hand, the Azerbaijan Armed Forces; In the past few days, have shown the whole world that they have the ability and qualifications to achieve victory on their own, and the determination and perseverance to liberate the occupied territories."

Fresh border attacks by Armenia last Sunday have escalated longstanding tensions with Azerbaijan.

The EU, Russia, and NATO, among others, have urged an immediate halt to clashes along the frontier.

Turkey, however, has voiced support for Azerbaijan and its right to self-defense.

Relations between the two former Soviet nations have been volatile since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

Four U.N. Security Council and two U.N. General Assembly resolutions, as well as many international organizations, demand the withdrawal of the occupying forces.

The OSCE Minsk Group - co-chaired by France, Russia, and the U.S. - was formed in 1992 to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but to no avail. A cease-fire, however, was agreed upon in 1994.

