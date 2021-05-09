Turkey 'deeply saddened' over deadly blast at Kabul school

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey expressed sorrow for deadly blasts targeting a school in Afghanistan's capital on May 8.

"We are deeply saddened to receive the news that the detonation of an explosives-laden vehicle in a terrorist act during the time of Iftar at the entrance of a school in the Dast-i Barci district of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, has today [May 8] claimed the lives of at least 30 civilians, including students, and left over 50 people injured," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It "strongly condemned this inhumane terrorist attack on the blessed Laylat-al Qadr, condemn its perpetrators and hope that they will be brought to justice."

Turkey wished "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack, speedy recovery to the injured and extend our sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Afghanistan."

The death toll has soared to 50, many of them pupils between 11 and 15 years old, as of May 9 morning.