Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

  • February 16 2022 14:04:00

Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

ISTANBUL
Turkey continues to support Palestine’s rightful struggle: FM

Turkey will continue to lend a support to Palestine’s legitimate struggle, Turkey’s top diplomat has said, as a senior Turkish delegation was scheduled to hold talks with their Israeli counterparts for the normalization of ties between the two states.

“We must keep the problems of our Palestinian brothers and sisters living in the occupied territories on the world’s agenda. As Turkey, during our [Organisation of Islamic Cooperation] OIC Summit Term Presidency, we pioneered efforts to protect the status of Jerusalem and Palestinian civilians,” Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a video message on the occasion of the OIC’s human rights commission’s visit to Turkey on Feb. 16.

“We have taken important steps in this regard at the U.N. We will continue to support the legitimate struggle of the brotherly Palestinian people,” he added.

Turkey frequently reminds that its support to Palestine will continue at a moment when it exerts efforts to normalize ties with Israel. A delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s chief foreign policy adviser, İbrahim Kalın, is in Palestine to hold talks with President Mahmoud Abbas and their Israeli counterparts. Kalın’s talks with Israeli officials will focus on Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Turkey on March 9 and 10.

“There is a lot to do together for us for the protection of the rights of the Muslims in the world. All Muslim countries have a responsibility to support our brothers and sisters. In particular, we need to seek solutions together to problems such as the isolation of the Turkish Cypriots and the deprivation of the basic human rights of the Turkish minority in Greece,” Çavuşoğlu noted.

It’s also very important that all the Muslim countries exert efforts to defend the rights of the Uighur Turks and Rohingya Muslims as well as all the Muslims suffering from difficulties in the world, he said.

Çavuşoğlu reiterated that rising populist moves in the world, particularly in Western Europe, fuel violence against the Muslims and some countries are seeking to legitimize anti-Islam feelings through legal steps and rhetoric.

“In many European cities, even in this age, building mosques or keeping existing mosques open is a serious matter. The Christchurch attack in New Zealand on March 15, 2019 showed that Muslims are not safe anywhere in the world,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Diplomacy,

TURKEY Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan

Turkey will not remain silent to Greek military acts on islands: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices

    Authorities finalizing work on electricity prices

  2. ‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south

    ‘Whale vomit’ worth 10 mln liras seized in Turkey’s south

  3. World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

    World’s tallest man offers tallest woman to team up

  4. Decline in daily cases expected ‘in upcoming months’

    Decline in daily cases expected ‘in upcoming months’

  5. Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases

    Three largest cities see rise in weekly cases
Recommended
Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9

Israeli President Herzog to visit Turkey on March 9
Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey

Erdoğan calls on UAE’s businesspeople for investment in Turkey
Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row

Turkish-Greek Aegean talks to continue despite row
Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group

Turkish Cypriot leader slams remarks on resistance group
Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister

Turkey won’t abandon its Palestinian policy for normalization with Israel: Minister
Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting

Turkey, UK hold first ‘strategic dialogue’ meeting
WORLD Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Prince Andrew to settle sex abuse case, donate to charity

Britain’s Prince Andrew, accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him by financier Jeffrey Epstein, has agreed to settle by making a substantial donation to his accuser’s charity and declaring he never meant to malign her character, a court filing revealed Tuesday.

ECONOMY Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

Budget posts 30 billion liras in surplus

The central government budget posted 30 billion Turkish Liras of surplus in January, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry have shown.

SPORTS ’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

’Tired’ Valieva to skate at Olympics after doping ruling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva was worn out after a grueling doping hearing ended with her being allowed to skate Tuesday in the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics.