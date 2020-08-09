Turkey condemns terror attacks in Burkina Faso, Somalia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey condemned terror attacks on Aug. 8 in Burkina Faso and Somalia.

"We are saddened by the news that many people lost their lives and were injured in a terrorist attack against a livestock market place in Namoungou village, in the eastern part of Burkina Faso, on 7 August 2020," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement added.

In Somalia, a suicide attack using a bomb-laden vehicle killed eight people.

"We received the news with deep sorrow that 8 people lost their lives and many were injured as a result of a suicide attack with bomb-laden vehicle following a mortar fire to the base of ‪12 April Brigade in Mogadishu, Somalia," the ministry said.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Somalia and to the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured," the statement also added.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of “win-win” relations, including more than 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency since 2011.