Turkey condemns deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso

ANKARA

Turkey on Dec. 26 condemned a deadly terror attack in Burkina Faso that killed at least 41 people, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We are deeply saddened to receive today [on Dec. 26] the news that 41 Burkinabe volunteers in the army and civilians lost their lives during a terrorist attack in the Loroum/You Region," the ministry's statement said.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the relatives of the victims and to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso," it added.