Turkey condemns abduction of schoolgirls in Nigeria

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey strongly condemned a “heinous incident” in Nigeria where hundreds of schoolgirls were kidnapped, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Feb. 26.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that more than 300 school girls were abducted during an attack perpetrated by an armed group on a Boarding School in Zamfara State of Nigeria today (26 February),” the ministry said in a statement.

“We wish those missing students to rejoin their families safe and sound as soon as possible,” it said

“We convey our deepest sympathies to the friendly and brotherly people and Government of Nigeria,” it added.

The schoolgirls were kidnapped early Friday, according to witnesses who said armed men attacked the school.