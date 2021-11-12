Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus

  • November 12 2021 13:05:00

Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus

ANKARA
Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus

Ankara on Nov. 12 banned citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen from flying from Turkish airports to Belarus because of the refugee crisis at the former Soviet country’s border with Poland.

"Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that the citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets and to board until further notice," the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

The decision came as tensions between Belarus and the EU reached an all-time high due to the migrant crisis on the country's border with Poland.

Turkish Airlines flights to Belarus are in no way aiding in illegal immigration traffic, the flag carrier said on Tuesday.

"Our company makes sure to comply with all security measures and sensibilities in cooperation with international officials in all its flights operated to all corners of the world," said a company statement, rebuffing press claims that the air carrier was flying migrants to Belarus amid a migration crisis there.

Poland and the EU have accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of trying to retaliate against EU sanctions by deliberately inviting in and directing migrants towards the Polish border.

NATO and the EU consider Minsk's behavior to be an effort to destabilize and undermine security in European countries through non-military means.

According to estimates from last month, over 6,000 migrants, mostly from Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, tried to enter the EU via the Belarus-EU border, up sharply from just 150 last year.

Turkey, Flight,

TURKEY Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council
MOST POPULAR

  1. Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

    Brutal femicide with samurai sword triggers wave of anger

  2. Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to 'ingratitude,' says Erdoğan

    Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to 'ingratitude,' says Erdoğan

  3. Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

    Salt Bae fined by court for insulting ex-waiter in public

  4. Some 8.6 million people skip second, third doses of COVID jabs, says minister

    Some 8.6 million people skip second, third doses of COVID jabs, says minister

  5. Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister

    Turkey to give booster shots to all adults: Minister
Recommended
Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council

Turkey urges Turkish Cypriot membership in Turkic Council
Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux

Turkey reiterates support for Poland, Latvia, Lithuania amid refugee flux
Turkic grouping to change its name to Organization of Turkic States: Turkish FM

Turkic grouping to change its name to Organization of Turkic States: Turkish FM
Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to ingratitude, says Erdoğan

Blaming Turkey for refugee crisis amounts to 'ingratitude,' says Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Qatari defense ministers meet in Istanbul
Erdoğan sends letter to Iraqi premier condemning terror attack

Erdoğan sends letter to Iraqi premier condemning terror attack
WORLD Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid cases

Germany mulls new measures amid explosion in Covid cases

Germany needs further coronavirus restrictions to combat a record surge in infections and "get through this winter", the country’s likely next leader Olaf Scholz said on Nov. 11, calling a national meeting to decide new curbs.
ECONOMY Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September

Total turnover in Turkish economy leaps 43% in September

The Turkish economy's total turnover jumped 42.6% year-on-year in September, official data showed on Nov. 12.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe manage to get home draw with 99th minute goal

Fenerbahçe managed to get a 2-2 draw against Yukatel Kayserispor with a last minute goal in the Turkish Süper Lig week 12 game on Nov. 7.