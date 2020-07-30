Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

  • July 30 2020 09:07:36

Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

BAKU- Anadolu Agency
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch joint military drills

The air forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan held a joint military drill on July 29, according to security sources.

The military activities, involving jets and helicopters, will continue in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh until on Aug. 10, said the sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking with the media.

Ground exercises are scheduled to be held in Baku and Nakhchivan starting Aug. 1 until Aug. 5, with artillery, armored vehicles and mortars striking simulated targets.

The exercises come on the heels a recent attack by Armenia on Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region. At least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers - including a major general and a colonel - were killed.

Azerbaijan blamed Armenia for the "provocative" actions, with Ankara throwing its weight behind Baku, and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor.

Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan, is under illegal Armenian occupation since 1991.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med
Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey, Azerbaijan preparing for joint military drill

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Turkey slams UN decision on Cyprus peacekeeping force

Greece says ready for dialogue with Turkey

Greece says ready for dialogue with Turkey
Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’

Turkey suspends oil drilling in Med as ‘goodwill gesture’
Turkish, Russian presidents discuss regional issues

Turkish, Russian presidents discuss regional issues
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Economic confidence continue to improve in July

Confidence in the Turkish economy continued to recover for three consecutive months after falling sharply in April amid coronavirus pandemic, according to official data.
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 