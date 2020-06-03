Turkey, Azerbaijan agree on mutual visa exemption

  • June 03 2020 09:57:32

Turkey, Azerbaijan agree on mutual visa exemption

ANKARA
Turkey, Azerbaijan agree on mutual visa exemption

Ankara and Baku have agreed on mutual visa exemption for all citizens holding a passport valid for six months, according to Turkey's official gazette on June 3. 

The agreement, which was signed on Feb. 25 in Azerbaijani capital, aims to "strengthen the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries, aiming to facilitate travels of citizens of both countries."

With the agreement, citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan "holding a valid passport shall be exempted from visa requirements for 90 days in order to enter, transit, exit and stay temporarily in the territory" of each country.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

    Turkish Airlines to start flights to Europe on June 18

  2. Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

    Istanbul may not overcome outbreak in short term

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,585 as recoveries exceed 129,000

  4. Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

    Turkey won’t let rights in Med be compromised: National Security Council

  5. More curbs in public transport lifted

    More curbs in public transport lifted
Recommended
Family evacuated from Egypt for virus treatment

Family evacuated from Egypt for virus treatment
Top Turkish diplomat discusses virus with counterparts

Top Turkish diplomat discusses virus with counterparts
Turkey, Russia agree to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey, Russia agree to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Turkey grants 90-day visa exemption to Palestinians

Turkey grants 90-day visa exemption to Palestinians
Turkey vows to continue drillings activities in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey vows to continue drillings activities in eastern Mediterranean
Ankara condemns attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus

Ankara condemns attack on mosque in Greek Cyprus
WORLD Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy reopens to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after the country went into coronavirus lockdown, with all hopes pinned on reviving the key tourism industry as the summer season begins.    
ECONOMY Turkeys inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Turkey's inflation rate up in May amid COVID-19

Consumer prices in Turkey went up in May compared to the same month last year, the country's statistical authority announced on June 3. 
SPORTS Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

Turkish team becomes champion in keyboarding contest

The Turkish keyboard team has won eight medals, including three world championships, in an Internet keyboarding competition.