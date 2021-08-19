Türkevi Center skyscraper to soon open in New York

NEW YORK

The 36-floor Türkevi Center in New York will soon be opened, featuring a slew of amenities and housing Turkey's U.N. mission.

Construction is soon to be completed, and plans are in the works to open the skyscraper when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visits New York during the UN General Assembly's high-level meetings that begin Sept. 21.

The building was purchased from American tech firm IBM in 1977 and served as Ankara's permanent mission to the UN and consulate general until 2013 when renovations began.

In addition to serving as a diplomatic building, it will also host residences for diplomats, as well as an auditorium that can hold up to 200 people.

The building, which carries traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island City.

The building was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the most important cities in the world, and reflect Turkish culture, history and diversity.

The gate of the building was inspired by the architecture of roadside inns known as caravanserais that were found during the Seljuk and Ottoman eras.

The Türkevi Center has received a silver Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating level.

Construction has been carried out by a joint U.S.-Turkish venture.