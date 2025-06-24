Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

ISTANBUL
Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

Türkiye’s telecom giant Türk Telekom continues to expand infrastructure across the country's 81 provinces, providing accessible high-speed internet.

“As of the first quarter of 2025, the total length of our fiber network reached 482,000 kilometers, while our fiber household coverage rose to 33.2 million,” Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal has said.

Türkiye ranks among the top five fastest-growing fiber markets in Europe, Önal noted, citing the latest report from the FTTH Council Europe.

“With an FTTH/B [Fiber to the Home/Building] coverage rate of 76.9 percent, Türkiye has surpassed the European average of 74.6 percent,” he said.

Over the past 12 months, the number of FTTH/B subscribers in Türkiye increased by 1.2 million, of which 0.9 million were delivered by Türk Telekom alone, Önal said. 

The company offers access speeds of 1 Gbps to more than 9 million households while maintaining an average nationwide connection speed exceeding 358 Mbps.

During an online meeting hosted by Önal — with the participation of journalists from Adana, Çanakkale, İzmir, Mardin, Nevşehir, Trabzon and Van — the company showcased its end-to-end high-speed fiber internet access and regional performance levels through live field demonstrations.

The meeting was held at Türk Telekom’s Network Management Center (SMC), the largest of its kind in Türkiye, located at the company’s headquarters in Ankara.   

“Our fiber network forms the robust infrastructure required for 5G and next-generation technologies. Currently, we have connected 54 percent of our LTE base stations with fiber, exceeding the global target set for 2030,” Önal said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

    Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

  2. Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

    Russian strikes kill 11 in Ukraine region under pressure

  3. İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

    İnce returns to CHP after over four-year departure

  4. FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

    FM Fidan discusses regional developments with Chinese counterpart

  5. Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel

    Iran says at least 610 killed since start of war with Israel
Recommended
Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June
Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head

Africa open to energy cooperation with Türkiye: APPO head
Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East

Traders calmly look beyond the bombs in the Middle East
Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years

Amazon to invest 40 billion pounds in UK over 3 years
US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July

US Fed official calls for interest rate cut as earl as July
Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list

Türkiye moves to fourth place in most-visited countries list
WORLD Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

Ceasefire in Iran-Israel war takes hold

A fragile ceasefire in the Iran-Israel war appeared to be holding on Tuesday, after 12 days of strikes that saw Israel and the United States pummel the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities.

ECONOMY Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

Business sentiment softens, capacity usage slips in June

The Turkish manufacturing showed signs of moderation in June, while business sentiment deteriorated slightly, separate official data showed on June 23.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿