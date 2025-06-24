Türk Telekom continues to expand its fiber infrastructure

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s telecom giant Türk Telekom continues to expand infrastructure across the country's 81 provinces, providing accessible high-speed internet.

“As of the first quarter of 2025, the total length of our fiber network reached 482,000 kilometers, while our fiber household coverage rose to 33.2 million,” Türk Telekom CEO Ümit Önal has said.

Türkiye ranks among the top five fastest-growing fiber markets in Europe, Önal noted, citing the latest report from the FTTH Council Europe.

“With an FTTH/B [Fiber to the Home/Building] coverage rate of 76.9 percent, Türkiye has surpassed the European average of 74.6 percent,” he said.

Over the past 12 months, the number of FTTH/B subscribers in Türkiye increased by 1.2 million, of which 0.9 million were delivered by Türk Telekom alone, Önal said.

The company offers access speeds of 1 Gbps to more than 9 million households while maintaining an average nationwide connection speed exceeding 358 Mbps.

During an online meeting hosted by Önal — with the participation of journalists from Adana, Çanakkale, İzmir, Mardin, Nevşehir, Trabzon and Van — the company showcased its end-to-end high-speed fiber internet access and regional performance levels through live field demonstrations.

The meeting was held at Türk Telekom’s Network Management Center (SMC), the largest of its kind in Türkiye, located at the company’s headquarters in Ankara.

“Our fiber network forms the robust infrastructure required for 5G and next-generation technologies. Currently, we have connected 54 percent of our LTE base stations with fiber, exceeding the global target set for 2030,” Önal said.