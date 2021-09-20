Troy Museum receives European Museum Academy award

ISTANBUL

Troy Museum in the northwestern province of Çanakkale has been deemed worthy of the European Museum Academy Special Award.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a statement on Sept. 19 that the museum also received the 2020 European Museum of the Year Special Appreciation Award.

Troy Museum is the first Turkish museum granted the special awards of both the European Museum of the Year and the European Museum Academy.



“It is one of the most important contemporary archeology museums in the world,” the statement added.



The museum is located next to the Troy archeological site, one of the most famous ancient sites in the world, with 4,000 years of history.

Within the borders of Tevfikiye village in the city center, the museum covers 12,750 square meters of indoor space with 3,000 square meters of exhibition halls.

Troy was immortalized by the ancient Greek poet Homer in his epic “The Iliad,” telling the story of the last year of the decade-long Trojan War.