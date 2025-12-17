Samsun State Opera and Ballet premiers ‘The Nutcracker’ to full house

The Samsun State Opera and Ballet brought one of classical ballet’s most cherished works to life with the premiere of “The Nutcracker,” captivating audiences at the Samsun Atatürk Cultural Center’s Aydın Gün Stage.

Composed by the legendary Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, the timeless ballet was presented to art enthusiasts in the Black Sea city with a fresh yet faithful interpretation.

Set against the festive atmosphere of a New Year’s celebration in Germany, the story follows an 11-year-old girl whose gifted Nutcracker doll magically transforms into a prince, leading her into an enchanting world of imagination, wonder and adventure.

Since its first staging, the ballet has remained synonymous with the holiday season, continuing to charm generations with its blend of fantasy and music.

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa and premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre, The Nutcracker is traditionally staged by leading opera and ballet houses worldwide as the year draws to a close.

The Samsun production featured direction and choreography by Mehmet Balkan, with stage direction by Lale Balkan. The orchestra of the Samsun State Opera and Ballet performed under the baton of Patrick David Murray.

Visual elements were shaped by Tayfun Çebi’s set design, Sevtaç Demirer’s costume, Oğuz Murat Yılmaz’s lighting and Ahmet Seren’s video projections.

Premiering to a sold-out hall, the two-act ballet received strong audience acclaim and will return to the stage on Dec. 18, 20 and 25, continuing its festive run in Samsun.

 

