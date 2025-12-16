Turkish composer shares story behind music featured in ‘Pluribus’

ISTANBUL

Turkish composer and songwriter Murat Evgin has spoken about the story behind his music’s inclusion in “Pluribus,” the latest television series created by Vince Gilligan, best known for “Breaking Bad.”

In an interview, Evgin said his voice and arrangement were featured in the series following an online meeting with prominent U.S. music supervisor Thomas Golubic. During the meeting, Golubic listened to Evgin’s original compositions and later mentioned that the production he was working on required cover versions of well-known American songs in other languages.

Evgin chose “Nobody Told Me” by John Lennon, a track released after the artist’s death, and adapted it into Turkish. He arranged and recorded the song himself, noting that the final version was approved shortly afterward.

The composer said the song’s placement in the series came as a surprise, as he was required to sign a confidentiality agreement and was not informed which production it would appear in. The adapted song is heard during the closing scene of the second episode of “Pluribus.”

Evgin, who has composed music for numerous Turkish television series and documentaries, said international audiences respond strongly to Turkish musical modes, instruments and emotional narratives.

He highlighted the popularity of Turkish daily dramas in Latin America, citing “Yaralı Kuşlar” as one of the most-watched Turkish series in Colombian television history due to its family-oriented themes.

Evgin added that he is currently translating some of his Turkish songs into Spanish and collaborating with Latin artists.

He also noted that “Pluribus” has attracted significant attention in the United States and has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, adding that he hopes to see more Turkish-language music featured in international productions.