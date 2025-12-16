Turkish composer shares story behind music featured in ‘Pluribus’

Turkish composer shares story behind music featured in ‘Pluribus’

ISTANBUL
Turkish composer shares story behind music featured in ‘Pluribus’

Turkish composer and songwriter Murat Evgin has spoken about the story behind his music’s inclusion in “Pluribus,” the latest television series created by Vince Gilligan, best known for “Breaking Bad.”

 

In an interview, Evgin said his voice and arrangement were featured in the series following an online meeting with prominent U.S. music supervisor Thomas Golubic. During the meeting, Golubic listened to Evgin’s original compositions and later mentioned that the production he was working on required cover versions of well-known American songs in other languages.

 

Evgin chose “Nobody Told Me” by John Lennon, a track released after the artist’s death, and adapted it into Turkish. He arranged and recorded the song himself, noting that the final version was approved shortly afterward.

 

The composer said the song’s placement in the series came as a surprise, as he was required to sign a confidentiality agreement and was not informed which production it would appear in. The adapted song is heard during the closing scene of the second episode of “Pluribus.”

 

Evgin, who has composed music for numerous Turkish television series and documentaries, said international audiences respond strongly to Turkish musical modes, instruments and emotional narratives.

 

He highlighted the popularity of Turkish daily dramas in Latin America, citing “Yaralı Kuşlar” as one of the most-watched Turkish series in Colombian television history due to its family-oriented themes.

 

Evgin added that he is currently translating some of his Turkish songs into Spanish and collaborating with Latin artists.

 

He also noted that “Pluribus” has attracted significant attention in the United States and has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, adding that he hopes to see more Turkish-language music featured in international productions.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

    Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

  2. LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

    LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

  3. Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder

    Rob Reiner's son charged with parents' murder

  4. Hong Kong's crypto exchange makes stock market debut

    Hong Kong's crypto exchange makes stock market debut

  5. DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended

    DEM Party: Peace commission’s mandate may be extended
Recommended
Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony
Istanbul streets become living canvas in GPS-based art project

Istanbul streets become living canvas in GPS-based art project
Samsun State Opera and Ballet premiers ‘The Nutcracker’ to full house

Samsun State Opera and Ballet premiers ‘The Nutcracker’ to full house
Rare Roman marble bathtub, statue unearthed at Ephesus

Rare Roman marble bathtub, statue unearthed at Ephesus
Egypt reveals restored colossal statues of pharaoh in Luxor

Egypt reveals restored colossal statues of pharaoh in Luxor
Louvre workers launch rolling strike

Louvre workers launch rolling strike
WORLD Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Australian police charge alleged Bondi killer with terrorism, 15 murder counts

Police charged alleged Bondi killer Naveed Akram with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes on Wednesday after Australia's worst mass shooting in decades.
ECONOMY LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

LPG production rises 3 percent annually in October

Türkiye's liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production increased by 2.89 percent to 77,061 tons in October compared to the same month in 2024, according to the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).
SPORTS Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

Fenerbahçe aims for win in Norway

A high-stakes showdown in Norway awaits as Brann hosts Turkish giant Fenerbahçe on Dec. 11, with both clubs battling for critical positioning in the UEFA Europa League league phase.
﻿