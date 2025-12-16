Presidential Symphony Orchestra marks 200th anniversary

ANKARA

Celebrating its 200th year as one of the world’s oldest symphony orchestras, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra marked World Choral Day on Dec. 14 with a landmark concert in the Turkish capital of Ankara, bringing together leading state and academic ensembles for a rich performance.

The concert was held at the Ziraat Bank Main Hall of CSO Ada and featured the Presidential Symphony Orchestra conducted by Cemi'i Can Deliorman, joined by the Hacettepe University Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestras were accompanied by the State Polyphonic Choir under the direction of Burak Onur Erdem, alongside State Polyphonic Children’s Choir conducted by Mine Özalp.

Addressing the audience, Deliorman emphasized that the concert formed part of the orchestra’s bicentennial celebrations, noting that the collaboration with university musicians and state choirs made it one of the most meaningful performances of the anniversary year.

The program centered on “Carmina Burana,” the iconic cantata by German composer Carl Orff, renowned for its powerful choral sections and dramatic musical language touching on themes of fate, renewal and collective voice.

Later this week, the Presidential Symphony Orchestra and the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra will perform a joint concert on Dec. 19. Held in memory of İsmet İnönü — Türkiye's second president and a key figure in the early republic — the performance will feature conductor Rengim Gökmen, soprano Tuğba Mankal, mezzo-soprano Ezgi Karakaya, and the State Polyphonic Choir conducted by Burak Onur Erdem.