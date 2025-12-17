Mariah Carey to headline Winter Olympics opening ceremony

U.S. pop star Mariah Carey will sing at the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina winter Olympics on Feb. 6, organizers announced on Dec 15.

Carey, one of the top selling artists in the world, is the first international guest announced for the ceremony at Milan's San Siro stadium.

In a statement, organizers said her music was "capable of crossing generations and cultures," and reflected the emotion and atmosphere of the event.

The Olympic torch is currently winding its way across Italy ahead of the Games, which take place between Feb. 6 and 22 across a large area of northern Italy. The Paralympic Winter Games follow from March 6 to 15.

Beyond her chart-topping pop legacy, Carey is also widely celebrated for her festive repertoire and wintertime anthems, including her legendary cover of “All I Want for Christmas is You.” 

Earlier, pop star Dua Lipa had appeared in the official promotion film for the Games — speaking Italian and donning high-fashion attire — building global excitement ahead of the February start.

Venue preparations underway

Verona’s ancient Roman Arena will receive a modern facelift and become more accessible to people with disabilities ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Games, where it will host both the Olympic closing ceremony and the Paralympic opening ceremony.

Built by the Romans in the 1st Century, the Verona Arena was envisioned for gladiator fights and ancient hunts of exotic beasts, repurposed as a Medieval marketplace and most recently functions as the venue of a renowned opera festival.

In none of its previous iterations has the imposing structure been made suitably accessible for disabled people or those needing assistance of any kind. In addition, some safety features intended as stopgaps have endured for decades without being updated.

The upcoming Games have provided the occasion to give the ancient Arena — which predates the Roman Colosseum by decades — an accessibility and safety makeover before it hosts an expected 11,000 people for the Feb. 22 closing ceremony and nearly 10,000 for the Paralympic opening ceremony on March 6.

