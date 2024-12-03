Trauma from Feb 6 earthquakes persists: Study

ISTANBUL

A recent study has shed light on the lasting psychological and social effects of the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, which devastated several cities across southeastern Türkiye and resulted in more than 53,000 lives lost.

Conducted in Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, the research reveals a variety of mental health challenges and social struggles that persist 16 months after the disaster.

The findings are based on surveys with over 1,200 individuals and interviews with 365 survivors.

Led by Professor Özlem Karaırmak and Psychologist Ece Önder, the study found that 68 percent of respondents reported symptoms of depression, 65 percent experienced anxiety and 44 percent displayed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The report detailed the ongoing struggles of survivors, including stress triggered by sensory reminders of the earthquakes, sleep disturbances and recurring memories.

Over one-third of participants reported an urgent need for psychological support, while 28 percent described their outlook on the future as bleak, and 38 percent expressed a sense of hopelessness.

Temporary living conditions, especially in container cities, have deepened these struggles. The report noted that limited socialization opportunities, compounded by economic instability, have hindered recovery efforts.

“The Feb. 6 earthquakes not only destroyed buildings but shattered lives and hopes,” Karaırmak said.

She pointed to the need for long-term psychological support and highlighted the role of strong family systems in fostering recovery. “Our priority is to strengthen the family and child protection system through post-disaster psychosocial activities. Strong and resilient families support the psychosocial recovery processes of individuals and increase the overall well-being of the community.”

Önder noted that disrupted family dynamics and loss of symbolic urban elements have prolonged the trauma.

The report calls for sustained collaboration between public institutions and civil society to address the complex aftermath of the disaster.