Trauma from Feb 6 earthquakes persists: Study

Trauma from Feb 6 earthquakes persists: Study

ISTANBUL
Trauma from Feb 6 earthquakes persists: Study

A recent study has shed light on the lasting psychological and social effects of the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes, which devastated several cities across southeastern Türkiye and resulted in more than 53,000 lives lost.

 

Conducted in Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş and Adıyaman, the research reveals a variety of mental health challenges and social struggles that persist 16 months after the disaster.

 

The findings are based on surveys with over 1,200 individuals and interviews with 365 survivors.

 

Led by Professor Özlem Karaırmak and Psychologist Ece Önder, the study found that 68 percent of respondents reported symptoms of depression, 65 percent experienced anxiety and 44 percent displayed signs of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

 

The report detailed the ongoing struggles of survivors, including stress triggered by sensory reminders of the earthquakes, sleep disturbances and recurring memories.

 

Over one-third of participants reported an urgent need for psychological support, while 28 percent described their outlook on the future as bleak, and 38 percent expressed a sense of hopelessness.

 

Temporary living conditions, especially in container cities, have deepened these struggles. The report noted that limited socialization opportunities, compounded by economic instability, have hindered recovery efforts.

 

“The Feb. 6 earthquakes not only destroyed buildings but shattered lives and hopes,” Karaırmak said.

 

She pointed to the need for long-term psychological support and highlighted the role of strong family systems in fostering recovery. “Our priority is to strengthen the family and child protection system through post-disaster psychosocial activities. Strong and resilient families support the psychosocial recovery processes of individuals and increase the overall well-being of the community.”

 

Önder noted that disrupted family dynamics and loss of symbolic urban elements have prolonged the trauma.

 

The report calls for sustained collaboration between public institutions and civil society to address the complex aftermath of the disaster.

february 6,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

    Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

  2. South Korean president declares martial law

    South Korean president declares martial law

  3. Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

    Vietnam court upholds death sentence for property tycoon

  4. Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

    Auto sales surpass 1 million units in January-November

  5. CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

    CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
Recommended
CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria

CHP urges gov’t over escalation in Syria
MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye

MHP leader urges Assad to engage with Türkiye
Notorious crime boss sentenced to 68 years in prison

Notorious crime boss sentenced to 68 years in prison
Türkiye to train licensed sportspeople in mind games

Türkiye to train licensed sportspeople in mind games
Türkiye enforces stricter labeling for vegan, vegetarian products

Türkiye enforces stricter labeling for vegan, vegetarian products
Türkiye braces for heavy rains amid cold snap

Türkiye braces for heavy rains amid cold snap
WORLD South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean president declares martial law

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law on Tuesday evening, a move that the opposition rejected as "unconstitutional."

ECONOMY Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut signs agreement with Saudi ministry

Emlak Konut Real Estate Investment Company has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding in Riyadh with the Saudi Investment Ministry and National Housing Company.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿