Trade Ministry orders removal of unsafe products

ANKARA

The Trade Ministry has halted the manufacturing of hazardous products, particularly those for children, and issued a collection order to ensure consumer safety.

Details of these unsafe items have been published on the ministry's Unsafe Products Information System (GÜBİS), revealing 10 products flagged for potential harm.

Among the listed items are Chinese-made colored pencils under the "Maxx Plus" brand, identified for containing excessive levels of carcinogenic phthalates.

Another Chinese-made toy was found to pose a drowning risk, while a water-growing toy, which could expand by 50 percent in just one day, was deemed a choking hazard.

The list also includes children's goalkeeping gloves from the Pakistani brand "Kidz Tryon," which were found to contain lead levels exceeding the permissible limits.

Hydrochloric acid under the "Myhaf" brand was also found hazardous, as it lacked a locking lid and a warning label.

Several brands have been subjected to collection orders due to concerns that their infant and toddler clothing products could pose a potential suffocation hazard.

The ministry had previously issued recall orders for other items as part of its ongoing efforts to address this issue.

Among these products were imitation earrings with excessive lead content and Christmas ornaments that pose a risk of electric shock. A toilet cleanser tablet containing excessive levels of nonylphenol ethoxylate and a deodorizing block with above-limit p-Dichlorobenzene were also among the hazardous items.

The ministry has also been working diligently to identify brands and establishments selling consumable items that have been "contaminated or counterfeited in a way that endangers public health," classifying several items from various establishments as unsafe to eat.