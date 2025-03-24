Trade minister, business delegation to visit Bulgaria

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and a delegation of businesspeople are due in Bulgaria on March 25 to hold talks, according to state-run Anadolu Agency.

Bolat will be accompanied by Mustafa Gültepe, the president of the Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), and representatives of Turkish companies.

Bolat is scheduled to meet with the Bulgarian trade delegation and then hold talks with Bulgarian Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov.

The discussions will address economic and trade relations between the two countries, as well as investment potential, sources told the news agency.

Additionally, Bolat and his accompanying delegation will gather with representatives of the Turkish-Bulgarian business community for an iftar dinner.

The bilateral trade volume reached $7.79 billion last year, with Türkiye’s exports to the neighboring country amounting to $5.15 billion.

Türkiye imported $2.64 billion worth of goods from Bulgaria in 2024, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Bulgaria is also an important country for Türkiye for tourism.

In 2024, 2.92 million Bulgarian nationals visited the country, accounting for 5.55 percent of total foreign tourist arrivals, up from 2.88 million a year ago.

