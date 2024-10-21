Trace of fortress gate found in Arslantepe

Trace of fortress gate found in Arslantepe

MALATYA
Trace of fortress gate found in Arslantepe

Excavations have been carried out to find a fortress gate from the Early Bronze Age on the south of the Arslantepe Mound in Malatya, which is on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List.

Along with the excavations carried out since 1961 by academics from Rome's La Sapienza University at Arslantepe Mound, which has a history of approximately 7,000 years and where the first form of the state emerged, a Turkish team has also started excavation work for the first time this year.

Varlık İndere, who has been working in the excavations at Arslantepe for eight years and serving as the excavation vice president for five years, said that they had been working with the Italian team for a long time and that the excavations were carried out as a Turkish-Italian partnership.

"This year, the Culture and Tourism Ministry wanted a Turkish coordination excavation to continue in the area. We are conducting a trial as part of this project. There is an Early Bronze Age wall in the south of the area, which is a fortress protective wall. This fortress wall revealed its existence 10-15 years ago, but we hadn't found its gate. This year our coordinator president from Hacettepe University, Associate Professor Halil Tekin, and Arslantepe's Italian team leader Professor Francesca Balossi Restelli made a joint decision to find the continuation of this Early Bronze fortress wall, that is, the part that extends eastward, with the idea of finding it. With this aim, we think there is an entrance gate here. That's why we are actually searching for it. The purpose of this Turkish coordination excavation is to find the gate of this fortress wall," İndere said.

 

Noting that they had just started the excavations, İndere said, "We are progressing slowly, the fortress wall is not visible yet, but we encountered something more interesting. We knew that there was a lot of intensity in the north of Arslantepe during the Late Bronze Age. We thought that the area was oriented toward the Euphrates due to trade relations with the Euphrates. However, we encountered Late Bronze Age architecture here. This showed us that during that period, there were some settlement structures not only in the north of the area but also in the south, based on our findings so far."

Explaining that they were working in an 80-square-meter area in the south of the mound, İndere said: "We encountered a stone-built floor that we think is the silo floor from the Late Bronze Age. Again, a little further south, we see pottery. We haven't finished excavating them yet. I think they will emerge before the end of this season. We will dig deeper. Again, we have a very new finding. We think there is a hearth floor here. Maybe it is an oven floor, it was uncovered just yesterday. There is a four-year work plan undertaken by Halil Tekin and the ministry. It was planned for four years. For now, we will continue until the end of the year."

The Arslantepe Mound was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2021.

The mound’s embankment is 30 meters high, and it was inhabited between 5000 B.C. and the 11th century A.D.

More than 2,000 stamp seals, a statue of King Tarhunza and two lion statues from the late Hittite period have been found at the site. The temple at Arslantepe dates back to 3600-3500 B.C.

UNESCO Cultural Heritage List,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?
LATEST NEWS

  1. Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

    Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

  2. Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

    Hezbollah claims attacks on Tel Aviv, Haifa as Israel ramps up Lebanon strikes

  3. Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

    Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

  4. Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

    Erdoğan receives Ukrainian foreign minister in Ankara

  5. U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia

    U.N. vows continued Black Sea talks with Türkiye, Ukraine, Russia
Recommended
Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than citys population

Bayburt’s museums attract more visitors than city's population
‘Smile 2 scares up the biggest audiences in theaters

‘Smile 2' scares up the biggest audiences in theaters
Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture

Goddess figure in Pergamon reveals high culture
Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland

Handmade bagpipes a dying art in Scotland
Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad

Fatma and her 45 years in Selge as nomad
Directioners leave tributes for Payne

Directioners leave tributes for Payne
Lost ghost story by Dracula author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin

Lost ghost story by 'Dracula' author Bram Stoker unearthed in Dublin
WORLD Is Musks million-dollar US voter lottery legal

Is Musk's million-dollar US voter lottery legal?

Donald Trump surrogate Elon Musk's offer of a million dollars to one registered voter in a swing state every day until U.S. Election Day on November 5 has raised questions about the legality of such a move.
ECONOMY Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

Chery executive hints at investment in Türkiye

During a recent presentation, Chery International President Zhang Guibing has hinted at the possibility of establishing a manufacturing base in Türkiye, alongside plans for Spain and Italy, as part of the company’s European expansion strategy.
SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland in 6-goal thriller in UEFA Nations League

Türkiye won at Iceland 4-2 in a Monday UEFA Nations League match in Reykjavik to stay on top of the group.
﻿