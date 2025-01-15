Trabzon’s Monastery a venue for special moments

TRABZON
Situated in the northern province of Trabzon's Ortahisar district, the 19th-century Kızlar (Girls) Monastery hosted various events in 2024, in addition to welcoming domestic and international visitors.

The monastery complex, located on a dominant point in the Boztepe neighborhood and built on two terraces, is surrounded by high protective walls. It is believed to have been established during the reign of Alexios III and underwent several renovations, with its final form being completed in the 19th century.

The Kızlar Monastery, notable for its proximity to the city center, features a rock church in the south containing "holy water," with a chapel and several cells at its entrance.

Portraits of Alexios III’s wife Theodora and his mother Eirene are found on inscriptions within the rock church.

Restored and renovated in September 2021, with the collaboration of the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Metropolitan Municipality, the monastery’s historical texture has been brought to light. In addition to its historical and cultural significance, it now hosts various events such as performance activities, art galleries and private photoshoots.

Attracting the interest of photographers, the monastery welcomed 43,792 visitors in 2024 and hosted 2,495 private events.

Culture and Tourism Provincial Director Tamer Erdoğan told state-run Anadolu Agency that the Kızlar Monastery is one of Trabzon's most important tourism destinations, having witnessed thousands of years of history and hosted deep-rooted civilizations.

Erdoğan noted that the Culture and Tourism Ministry restored and renovated the monastery in 2018. "After the pandemic, it was reopened to visitors and has since become one of the most visited places by local and foreign guests to our city," he said.

Emphasizing the growing number of visitors to the monastery each year, Erdoğan said, "As of 2024, the number of visitors to the monastery is approximately 43,000 to 44,000. We believe that interest from both domestic and foreign tourists in this unique beauty will continue to grow each year."

Highlighting the meticulous restoration of the monastery, Erdoğan said, "This place is where people preserve memories of their special days, whether for touristic visits or artistic events. In this sense, the Girls' Monastery significantly enriches our city’s tourism, culture, and art."

Erdoğan pointed out that the monastery also hosted major events such as the International Black Sea Theater Festival. "During the festival, Trabzon State Theater brought a theatrical breeze to this historic venue. Its acoustics are excellent. We hope the interest in the Kızlar Monastery will grow even more in the coming years," he said.

