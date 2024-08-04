Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

MUĞLA
Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

Organized by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet, the Bodrum Ballet Festival, Türkiye's first and only ballet festival, is meeting art lovers for the 21st time.

The event, held in Bodrum Castle, attracted great interest from both local and foreign tourists.

The event kicked off on Aug. 3 with Tchaikovsky’s famous “Swan Lake,” performed by the İzmir State Opera and Ballet with the Bolshoi Theater principal dancers, Denis Rodkin and Eleonora Sevenard.

At the opening of the festival, a short screening was also shown in memory of the deceased ballerina Almula Özlem.

Speaking at the opening of the event, State Opera and Ballet General Director Tan Sağtürk said: "In the festival, you will have the opportunity to watch world-famous artists who have achieved great success in their fields. The Bolshoi dancers and the famous Brazilian Basileu França Group are among these stars. We would like to dedicate this night to our dear friend Almula Özlem, our valuable ballet artist and chief choreographer whom we lost at a young age.”

The festival will feature 11 performances of six works until Aug. 22. 

The “Carmen” ballet, which will be staged by Samsun State Opera and Ballet, can be seen on Aug. 7 and 8.

On Aug. 11 and 12, Mersin State Opera and Ballet will bring “The Great Gatsby” to the stage with its music, dances, sets and costumes that bring the spirit of that period to the present day.

"Güldestan,” a music and dance production from Türkiye and has been staged around the world for 25 years, will be staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet with music by Mercan Dede and direction and choreography by Beyhan Murphy.

On Aug. 17 and 18, Basileu França Group will be on stage at the Bodrum Castle. The show, “Ballet Latino Tango,” which features three works named “Capricho,” “Ginga” and “A Fuego Lento,” will be staged with the choreography of Binho Pacheco and Ricardo Amarante, with Simone Malta as the Artistic Director.

The festival will end with the “Zorba the Greek” ballet to be staged by the Ankara State Opera and Ballet on Aug. 21-22. Inspired by the work of the same name by the famous Greek writer Nikos Kazantzakis, the ballet’s choreography and libretto belong to Lorca Massine.

Tourism,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

    Baby dies after ICU ceiling collapse at Istanbul hospital

  2. Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

    Intel academy issues report on Israeli far-right

  3. Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

    Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

  4. Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

    Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids

  5. Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum

    Tourists flock to Ballet Festival in Bodrum
Recommended
Gaza food blogger serves hope on a plate to war-weary kids

Gaza food blogger serves 'hope on a plate' to war-weary kids
Gender row explodes after Algerian boxers 46-second win

Gender row explodes after Algerian boxer's 46-second win
Preparations underway for Bozcaada Jazz Festival

Preparations underway for Bozcaada Jazz Festival
Ancient Olympus richens coastal tourism

Ancient Olympus richens coastal tourism
Japan expands whale hunt to include second-largest species

Japan expands whale hunt to include second-largest species
Prominent Roman emperor’s perfume recreated

Prominent Roman emperor’s perfume recreated
WORLD Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump spar over debate dates

Kamala Harris's campaign branded Donald Trump "scared" on Aug. 3 after he proposed changing the debate schedule.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Türkiye secures QF spot with win over Dominican Republic

Turkish women's volleyball team triumphed over the Dominican Republic 3-1 in their second match at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 1, clinching a place in the quarterfinals.

﻿