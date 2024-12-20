Touristic Eastern Express to serve over 10,000 travelers in new season

ANKARA

The highly anticipated new season of the Touristic Eastern Express is set to roll out on Dec. 23, with the iconic train expected to welcome around 10,500 travel enthusiasts on its scenic journey, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

The season will include 60 trips, offering travelers a unique experience full of adventure and stunning scenic views as the train journeys through the heart of Anatolia.

In a written statement, Uraloğlu highlighted the success of the Touristic Eastern Express since its launch on May 29, 2019, which has so far hosted 71,000 passengers.

The 2024-2025 schedule includes 30 outbound trips from Ankara to Kars and 30 return trips, concluding on March 2, 2025.

Outbound trips from Ankara will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1:45 p.m. from the historic Ankara Train Station. Stops along the way include a two-and-a-half-hour break in Erzincan and a four-hour pause in Erzurum, providing passengers an opportunity to explore the cities.

The return trips from Kars will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, departing at 9:05 p.m. and stopping for extended visits in İliç, Divriği and Sivas.

“The Touristic Eastern Express offers an alternative holiday experience, blending the stunning winter landscapes of Anatolia with rich cultural and historical encounters. İt’s a moving open-air studio for photography enthusiastics and a chance to create unforgettable memories,” Uraloğlu emphasized.

Additionally, a Regional Touristic Kars-Erzurum Express will operate for 24 trips between Jan. 18 and Feb. 23, 2025, running on weekends with a capacity of 291 passengers.