Tortoises invade eastern village

  • September 09 2020 07:16:00

Tortoises invade eastern village

TUNCELİ
Tortoises invade eastern village

The residents of the Konaklar village of the Ovacık district in the eastern province of Tunceli have new guests from the wildlife as tortoises walk all day in the village to feed themselves.

“As they could not find food in the wild, they came here. As days went by, the number of the tortoises in the village rapidly increased,” said Ekin Can Boz, a villager who is happy to live with them.

The tortoises start searching for food at sunrise and eat tomatoes, cucumbers, watermelons, apples and plums in the fields.

“They damage our gardens but they are a part of nature and have the right to live,” said Boz.

Some 15 families are living in the village, which is just a kilometer away from the district center, where all of them are in a race to feed the tortoises, according to the locals.

“We own them. There are water plates in front of every house you see,” added Boz.

Not only do residents love them but tortoises are also favorites of the cats of the village.

“We have seen cats playing with them.”

Tortoises invade eastern village

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

    Turkey announces stricter measures to curb spread of virus

  2. Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

    Turkey dares Greece to negotiation table

  3. First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

    First train that connects center to Istanbul Airport put on rails

  4. Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

    Turkey-Iran dialogue decisive in solving local problems: Erdoğan

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,782 as daily cases increase by 1,761
Recommended
List of films is out to compete at 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival

List of films is out to compete at 57th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival
Structures in Lagina Hecate Sanctuary revived

Structures in Lagina Hecate Sanctuary revived
Osman Hamdi Bey painting surprises exam takers

Osman Hamdi Bey painting surprises exam takers
Frances pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

France's pioneering black opera star Christiane Eda-Pierre dies

Notre-Dame crypt reopens with exhibition 18 months after blaze

Notre-Dame crypt reopens with exhibition 18 months after blaze

Ancient city where Aegean Mediterranean meets, Knidos

Ancient city where Aegean Mediterranean meets, Knidos
WORLD India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India, China accuse each other of firing in the air on tense border

India and China have accused each other of firing in the air during a new confrontation on their border in the western Himalayas, in a further escalation of military tension between the nuclear-armed nations.

ECONOMY Turkeys furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey's furniture, paper, forestry exports hit $3.5 bln

Turkey exported furniture, paper, and forestry products worth $3.5 billion in the first eight months of this year, an industry group said on Sept 8.
SPORTS Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

Heat oust depleted Bucks to reach NBA East finals, Lakers down Rockets

The Miami Heat punched their ticket to the NBA Eastern Conference finals on Sept. 8, beating top-seeded Milwaukee 103-94 as injured Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo watched from the bench.