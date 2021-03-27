Top Turkish, US officials discuss Afghan peace talks

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin on March 27 received U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and his accompanying delegation at Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

During the meeting, recent developments in Afghanistan and the details of Afghan peace talks that Turkey plans to host in Istanbul were discussed.

In the meeting, it was said that the peace talks in Istanbul will be held in a manner supporting the peace negotiations in the Qatari capital in Doha between the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban.

The expectation that the peace talks in Istanbul will give a new impetus to the Afghan peace process was also expressed during the meeting.

It was noted that lasting peace in Afghanistan will be possible with an inclusive, broad-based, and sustainable political solution, and that the peaceful environment to be established in Afghanistan will also contribute to regional peace, stability, and welfare.

It was underlined that Turkey will as usual stand by the people of Afghanistan.

U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Satterfield also attended the meeting.





