Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

  • October 15 2020 09:30:19

Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Oct. 14 hosted Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister and discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he hosted Emine Dzheppar on her first visit to Turkey as Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

He said Turkey welcomes Ukraine's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, adding: “As a staunch advocate of the Crimean cause, [Turkey] will always stand by the Crimean Tatars.”

Dzheppar, for her part, said she was pleased to discuss strategic cooperation and regional issues with Çavuşoğlu, adding Turkey is a "strategic partner".

 

Meanwhile, Çavuloğlu also spoke with his Belgian counterpart over the phone on Oct. 14.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Sophie Wilmes discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

He also congratulated her counterpart on having appointed as foreign minister.

Belgian political parties agreed on forming a coalition government in late September, almost 500 days after the May 2019 elections.

Sophie Wilmes, who was the prime minister of the previous government, was appointed foreign minister in the new government.

Belgium,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

    Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

  2. Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

    Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

  3. Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

    Top court member’s tweet stirs debate

  4. Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

    Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

  5. Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case

    Court gives 12 years in prison in controversial violence case
Recommended
Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

Turkey favors permanent solution to Karabakh row, Erdoğan tells Putin

Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med

Turkey to give Greece answer it deserves over east Med
Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey

Recent US statement on east Med inconsistent, says Turkey
Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey

Greece sets conditions to sit for talks with Turkey
Presidential aide urges US to be ‘fair and impartial’ on east Med

Presidential aide urges US to be ‘fair and impartial’ on east Med
Turkey proposes Minsk Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkey proposes Minsk Group meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh
WORLD Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian PM Pashinyan admits significant casualties in Karabakh conflict

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan conceded on Oct. 14 that separatist fighters had been forced to withdraw from frontline positions in the north and south, describing the situation as "very serious".    
ECONOMY TAP set to supply Azerbaijans gas to Europe this year

TAP set to supply Azerbaijan's gas to Europe this year

BP, one of Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s main shareholders, confirms plans to ship gas to Europe from Azerbaijan by year-end
SPORTS English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English Premier League club Sheffield United supported a campaign on Oct. 14 to replenish trees burned in forest fires in Turkey's southern province of Hatay.  