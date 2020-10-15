Top Turkish, Ukrainian officials talk regional issues

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Oct. 14 hosted Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister and discussed bilateral issues as well as regional developments.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he hosted Emine Dzheppar on her first visit to Turkey as Ukraine’s first deputy foreign minister and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

He said Turkey welcomes Ukraine's support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, adding: “As a staunch advocate of the Crimean cause, [Turkey] will always stand by the Crimean Tatars.”

Dzheppar, for her part, said she was pleased to discuss strategic cooperation and regional issues with Çavuşoğlu, adding Turkey is a "strategic partner".

Meanwhile, Çavuloğlu also spoke with his Belgian counterpart over the phone on Oct. 14.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Sophie Wilmes discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.

He also congratulated her counterpart on having appointed as foreign minister.

Belgian political parties agreed on forming a coalition government in late September, almost 500 days after the May 2019 elections.

Sophie Wilmes, who was the prime minister of the previous government, was appointed foreign minister in the new government.