Türkiye, Syria officials meet after deal with SDF

DAMASCUS

Senior officials from Türkiye and Syria have discussed the implementation phase of the latter’s recent deal with the YPG-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the northeast for the creation of a single unity army, a development Ankara evaluates as cautiously optimistic.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın met the Syrian delegation under the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa late on March 13 in Damascus.

The meeting, which focused on recent developments and bilateral ties, lasted three hours with no statement from either side.

Fidan, Güler and Kalın also held talks with their Syrian counterparts.

The meetings followed a deal between Damascus and the SDF earlier this week. YPG the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization.

According to the agreement, the YPG-led group will join the national army of Syria. YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization.

Ankara has welcomed the move but underlined that it remains cautiously optimistic until the plan is totally implemented. The sources in the Defense Ministry said they will closely evaluate “how the agreement is implemented and its effects on the ground.”

“We will monitor its outcomes, both positive and negative, to assess the results," they added. The sources stressed Türkiye’s ongoing commitment to counterterrorism efforts, stating that there has been “no change” in its objectives.

These include the cessation of terrorist activities in Syria, the disarmament of militants, and the removal of foreign fighters from the country. The sources also reiterated Türkiye's firm stance on maintaining Syria's territorial and political integrity.

Many in Ankara believe that the successful implementation of the agreement between Damascus and YPG has the potential to contribute to Türkiye’s efforts to create a terror-free country after the 40-year-old struggle with PKK.

On Feb. 27, PKK’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan issued a historic call for ending the armed conflict and dissolving the terror organization. PKK announced that it accepted the call and will make necessary arrangements. It also declared a unilateral ceasefire on March 1.