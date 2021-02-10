Top Turkish diplomat visits Oman amid Gulf tour

  • February 10 2021 09:14:40

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu arrived evening on Feb. 9 in the Omani capital Muscat as part of his official visit to the Gulf country.

“In friendly and brotherly Oman for the second stop of our visits to the Gulf,” Çavuşoğlu tweeted.

During a three-day Gulf tour, he visited early on Tuesday the state of Kuwait, where he met with high-profile Kuwaiti officials, including the Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Later, the Turkish top diplomat is expected to arrive in the Qatari capital Doha as a third leg of the tour.

"During these meetings, various aspects of our bilateral relations will be reviewed and views on current regional and international issues will be exchanged," the statement read.

 

