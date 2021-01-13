Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

  • January 13 2021 09:05:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross held a phone conversation, according to a Turkish diplomatic source on Jan. 12. 

Çavuşoğlu and Ross discussed bilateral economic relations, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Ross requested the phone call, it added.

Çavuşoğlu also held a phone call with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Grlic Radman on Tuesday.​​​​​​​

