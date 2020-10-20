Top Turkish diplomat speaks with UK's Raab

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

In an Oct. 19 phone call, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab discussed a number of regional issues, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

In addition to the coronavirus pandemic, the two top diplomats discussed the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Upper Karabakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Turkey’s energy rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, and the situation in Libya, currently under a recently declared cease-fire, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, Çavuşoğlu also had a phone call with Ruslan Kazakbayev, Kyrgyzstan’s new foreign minister, to congratulate him on his new posting.