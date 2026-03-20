Top security council's reports to shape key legislation in anti-terror bid

ANKARA

Türkiye is awaiting a formal declaration that PKK has fully laid down its arms after a top security council review reports from key ministries and security agencies, a development seen as the most critical phase in the broader “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

The legislative process will hinge on recommendations from the National Security Council (MGK) following a series of reports, officials from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) told daily Hürriyet.

Those reports — compiled by the interior, foreign, defense, justice and health ministries — will be consolidated and submitted to the MGK, which is expected to make a formal recommendation to the government. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would then instruct lawmakers to begin drafting legislation.

Party officials reportedly said the issue could be taken up at the MGK’s second meeting of the year, expected at the end of March, though a decision could also be delayed until a subsequent gathering. They said any legal framework should be completed before parliament enters recess.

“Our intention is to finalize this legal regulation before Parliament adjourns,” one official said. “It should not be prolonged; delays risk undermining the process.”

The legislative work is expected to be led by AKP's parliamentary leader Abdullah Güler, who will coordinate with other political parties in an effort to build broad consensus. Officials said drafting has not yet begun but that key provisions are already outlined and ready to be formalized once the process advances.

“A joint signature is not required, but it would be a constructive step that reinforces unity,” the official said, referring to potential cross-party backing.

Speaking at a recent party meeting, Erdoğan instructed officials to handle the initiative “carefully and cautiously” and to avoid allowing regional tensions to shape domestic policy.

“There will be those who seek to draw connections and conclusions from regional developments,” Erdoğan said, referring to an ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran. “We will not allow this.”

Separately, a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette introduced changes to the structure and mandate of the MGK’s general secretariat, broadening the definition of national security to include constitutional order, national interests and public welfare.

The decree also established three new departments within the council: One focused on internal security analysis, another tasked with monitoring global developments and external security interests and a third responsible for defense planning and coordination.