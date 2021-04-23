Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK

  • April 23 2021 09:30:50

Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK

STRASBOURG- Anadolu Agency
Top EU court backs decision on blacklisting PKK

The European Court of Justice on April 22 annulled a first instance decision from 2018 that ruled in favor of the PKK terror organization and sent the case back for trial to the lower court. 

The latest judgement highlighted that the Council of the European Union’s acts of listing the PKK as a terrorist organization between 2014-2017 should not be canceled since the EU body did not fail to state reasons for its decision.

The PKK has been on the EU’s list of people and groups penalized for being involved in terrorist acts since 2002.

The list has to be reviewed every year by the Council of the European Union, which is composed of EU foreign affairs ministers, and the decision requires a detailed reasoning to explain why the bloc considers the blacklisted entities or people terrorists.

The PKK challenged the council’s decisions between 2014-2017 in the hope of being removed from the terror list, arguing that the council failed to state reasons for keeping them on the list.

The first instance decision of the European General Court approved the PKK’s reasoning in 2018, but the council took the case to the EU’s top court for a second review.

In its latest ruling, the European Court of Justice annulled the General Court’s decision, dismissing the PKK’s argument about failure to state reasons for the blacklisting.

However, it ordered the General Court to reopen the file to assess other arguments from the PKK’s original motion against the council’s listing because they had not been examined during the previous trial.

“This procedure might take one and a half years,” Balazs Lehoczki, the press officer of the European Court of Justice, told Anadolu Agency.

He also explained that in case the General Court ruled against the blacklisting, the council could challenge the decision again at the top court.

If that happens, the European Court of Justice would ask for all the evidence to rule definitively on the legality of the bloc’s listing the PKK as a terror organization, Lehoczki added.

EU foreign affairs ministers kept the PKK on the bloc’s terror list during the February review.

The EU’s law enforcement agency EUROPOL has classified the PKK as an “ethno-nationalist” and “separatist” terrorist organization and said in its 2020 report that the group still uses European countries for propaganda, recruitment and fundraising activities.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – also listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and the US – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

TURKEY Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder

Turkey issues warrant for missing crypto founder
MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

    Istanbul’s weather to change permanently in future, warns academic

  2. Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

    Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

  3. Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights from UK, Denmark

  4. Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

    Turkey extends weekend lockdown amid rise in virus cases

  5. Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions

    Turkey marks April 23 under COVID-19 restrictions
Recommended
Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum

Turkey invites Israeli energy minister to diplomacy forum
Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone

Foreign ministers of Turkey, UAE speak over phone
Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier

Meeting with Turkish president likely: Greek premier
Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Turkey, Afghanistan, Pakistan FMs to meet in Istanbul

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea

Russia bans flights over parts of Crimea, Black Sea
Turkey summons Swedish envoy for meeting terrorists

Turkey summons Swedish envoy 'for meeting terrorists'
WORLD World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

World leaders pledge climate cooperation despite other rifts

The leaders of Russia and China put aside their raw-worded disputes with U.S. President Joe Biden on April 22 long enough to pledge international cooperation on cutting climate-wrecking coal and petroleum emissions in a livestreamed summit showcasing America’s return to the fight against global warming.
ECONOMY Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish crypto founder flees with reported $2 bln

Turkish prosecutors on April 22 opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange platform shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
SPORTS Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish chess players earn international master titles

Turkish national chess players Can Durak and Özgün Şahin have each earned their FIDE Master (FM) titles. 