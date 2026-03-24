Top court recognizes WhatsApp messages as evidence in debt dispute

Top court recognizes WhatsApp messages as evidence in debt dispute

ANKARA
Top court recognizes WhatsApp messages as evidence in debt dispute

In an unprecedented move, Türkiye’s top appeals court has ruled that WhatsApp conversations can be considered valid evidence in civil cases involving financial disputes.

 

The court’s decision follows a debt dispute where the claimant argued that the loan had been given in gold and should be repaid accordingly.

 

However, the court found no clear indication in bank records or WhatsApp messages to support that claim, ultimately rejecting the request.

 

Legal experts say the decision sets an important precedent by formally recognizing digital correspondence — such as WhatsApp chats — as admissible evidence in court proceedings.

 

Legal analyst Özlem Şen described the ruling as a modern update to the traditional legal principle that “verbal agreements may fade, but written records remain,” suggesting it now effectively extends to digital messaging: “Messages remain.”

 

“Courts will now issue rulings by examining not only bank receipts but also digital correspondence between parties,” she told daily Milliyet.

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