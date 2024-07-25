Top court annuls key provision in zoning law

Top court annuls key provision in zoning law

ANKARA
Top court annuls key provision in zoning law

Türkiye’s Constitutional Court has struck down a key provision of the controversial "zoning amnesty" law, which allowed the legalization of illegally constructed buildings.

The court ruled that a clause in the law that placed the responsibility for earthquake resilience solely on the property owner was unconstitutional. The decision came after the 2023 Kahramanmaraş earthquakes reignited debate over the law's safety implications.

The annulled provision was part of a 2018 law that granted legal status to unauthorized structures built before December 2017, provided they met certain conditions and were registered by October 2018.

This regulation gave legal status to unapproved structures that had received building registration certificates and made the owner responsible for the building's seismic safety.

The Constitutional Court found that the provision "The issue of the seismic safety of the building is the responsibility of the owner" was unconstitutional and annulled it.

In its decision, the court emphasized that it is unconstitutional not to be able to file a compensation lawsuit against the administration in a matter where the administration's supervision and inspection responsibility continues.

Following the decision to annul, public institutions will also bear responsibility for any incidents that may arise, such as those caused by earthquakes, in buildings that have been issued building registration certificates and achieved legal status. Property owners will be able to file lawsuits for material and moral compensation against the relevant public institutions.

According to the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, 3.1 million building registration certificates were issued under the zoning amnesty.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

    CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

  2. Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

    Aselsan pledges to enter among top defense firms worldwide by 2030

  3. Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

    Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

  4. Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

    Boeing guilty plea deal filed in fatal 737 Max crashes

  5. World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’

    World's richest 1 pct ‘gained $42 trillion in a decade’
Recommended
CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims

CHP leader criticizes Erdoğan over municipal debt claims
Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session

Brawl erupts between MPs during parliamentary session
US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writers extradition

US prosecutor files draft decision for Turkish writer's extradition
Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum

Perpetrator of Moscow car bomb attack nabbed in Bodrum
Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye

Russian moto blogger dies in traffic accident in Türkiye
4 cities to host coffee festivals this year

4 cities to host coffee festivals this year
WORLD Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

Foreign residents surge in Japan as number of citizens drops

The number of foreign nationals living in Japan has hit a record high, according to official data released on Thursday that also showed the nation's largest-ever yearly drop in Japanese citizens.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Fenerbahçe wins Mourinho’s first offical game

Edin Dzeko showed his class as Fenerbahçe came out the 4-3 winner in a Champions League second qualifying round first leg at Swiss side Lugano on July 23 night in coach Jose Mourinho’s first official game in charge.
﻿