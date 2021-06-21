Top court accepts indictment seeking HDP's closure

  • June 21 2021 11:43:00

Top court accepts indictment seeking HDP's closure

ANKARA
Top court accepts indictment seeking HDPs closure

Turkey's Constitutional Court accepted an indictment seeking the closure of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), broadcaster CNN Türk has reported.

The top court conducted its first examination on June 21 and unanimously ruled for the acceptance of the indictment.

The indictment will be sent to the HDP for a preliminary defense.

An indictment penned by the chief prosecutor for the closure of the HDP demands that 451 party members be barred from doing politics on charges of violating the constitution.

