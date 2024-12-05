Too early for mass Aleppo returns: Turkish minister

Too early for mass Aleppo returns: Turkish minister

ANKARA
Too early for mass Aleppo returns: Turkish minister

Some 42 percent of Syrians residing in Türkiye are from Aleppo and seek to immediately return to their country in the wake of recent developments in the region, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said.

Türkiye expects many of the 3 million Syrian refugees currently on its soil to speed up their returns if opposition forces hold the city of Aleppo, which last week they praised from Damascus' control, Yerlikaya told a group of journalists in Ankara.

But the minister cautioned the time may not yet be ripe for large-scale population movements to Aleppo.

"We know those from Aleppo love Aleppo very much. We meet them and they are extremely enthusiastic.”

"But to those who say they wish to go back now we say, 'wait, it's not safe at the moment,'" Yerlikaya said.

"Everyone hopes to return to his homeland as soon as they see or detect peace and security," he added, noting that 42 percent of Syrians, amounting to 1.25 million people, now living in Türkiye hail from the Aleppo region.

"There will be strong interest" in a return, a burning issue in Türkiye, he predicted after rebels last week took over Aleppo, Syria's second city, which in more than a decade of war had never fallen out of government hands.

Some 880,000 Syrians have taken refuge in the Turkish provinces of Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Hatay, which border Syria. Another 500,000 are registered in Istanbul, according to official statistics.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences
LATEST NEWS

  1. Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

    Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

  2. Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

    Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

  3. Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

    Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

  4. Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha

    Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha

  5. Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

    Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year
Recommended
Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences

Prosecutor gives final opinion on murder of girl, seeks life sentences
Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul

Japan’s royals meet Turkish-Japanese community in Istanbul
Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha

Türkiye, Russia, Iran top diplomats to discuss Syria conflict in Doha
Health expenditure in Türkiye rises by 105 percent last year

Health expenditure in Türkiye rises by 105 percent last year
Türkiye introduces new dress code in schools

Türkiye introduces new dress code in schools

Rescue agency founder Mahruki released two weeks after arrest

Rescue agency founder Mahruki released two weeks after arrest
Turkish Cyprus criticizes Greek Cypriot militarization efforts

Turkish Cyprus criticizes Greek Cypriot militarization efforts
WORLD Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

Syrian opposition leader says goal is to overthrow Assad regime

Anti-regime forces pressing a lightning offensive in Syria aim to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad's rule, their leader said in an interview published on Dec. 6.
ECONOMY Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Some 225 bln liras spent on environmental protection last year

Total environmental protection expenditure amounted to 224.6 billion Turkish Liras ($6.45 billion) in 2023, pointing to an increase of 56.8 percent compared to the previous year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Dec. 6.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿