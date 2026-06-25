Togg celebrates its 8th anniversary, new models in pipeline

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s domestic mobility brand Togg celebrated the eighth anniversary of its founding as its user base surpassed 105,000, while maintaining its leadership in the country’s electric vehicle market.



Togg models ranked first and second in Türkiye’s electric vehicle market. The company also signed a cooperation agreement with CAIT and will gradually introduce three models developed using CAIT’s Bedrock chassis technology from mid-2027 onward.



Launched under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s vision of creating “Türkiye’s automobile,” Togg, a global mobility technology brand whose intellectual property rights belong to Türkiye, marked the eighth anniversary of its establishment on June 25, 2018.



Togg was founded through a partnership of Anadolu Group Holding, BMC, Turkcell, Zorlu Holding and the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB).



The brand unveiled two prototypes of its first smart device, the T10X, on Dec. 27, 2019.



Construction of the Togg Technology Campus in Gemlik began on July 18, 2020. The campus was inaugurated on Oct. 29, 2022, during Republic Day celebrations attended by Erdoğan, and on the same day the first T10X rolled off the mass-production line.



The company also installed the first charging units of its smart charging brand Trugo at the Bolu HighWay Rest Area on Oct. 11, 2022.



Togg’s second model, the T10F, which was introduced to the global public at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, went on sale in Türkiye on Sept. 15, 2025, and in Germany on Sept. 29, 2025.



Togg ended 2025 as the leader of Türkiye’s electric vehicle market with sales of 39,020 units of the T10X and T10F.



According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), Togg’s two models ranked first and second in Türkiye’s market during the first five months of 2026.

The T10X led with sales of 9,070 units, while the T10F followed with 7,675 units sold. With total sales reaching 16,745 units, the brand captured a 25 percent share of the electric vehicle market.