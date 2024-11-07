Tito Jackson's funeral held at cemetery

Tito Jackson's funeral held at cemetery

GLENDALE, Calif
Tito Jacksons funeral held at cemetery

A funeral was held for Tito Jackson at the same Southern California cemetery where his brother Michael Jackson and his father Joe Jackson are buried.

Family and friends gathered on Nov. 4 to mourn the singer and guitarist for the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, about seven weeks after his death at age 70. He lived in Claremore, Oklahoma.

Photos from several media outlets showed that mourners included siblings Marlon and La Toya Jackson, as well as Michael's children Paris and Bigi Jackson.

Tito Jackson's sons said on Instagram that after the service, a smaller family ceremony was held a few miles away at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, where he was laid to rest.

Tito Jackson's Sept. 15 death was the second among the nine Jackson siblings after Michael Jackson died at age 50 in 2009. Tito Jackson was the third child of Joe and Katherine Jackson. His mother is among his survivors and is now 94.

Michael Jackson was laid to rest 15 years ago in a mausoleum at the Glendale cemetery near Los Angeles, which is also the burial place of Elizabeth Taylor and Walt Disney. Joe Jackson was buried there in 2018.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

    Istanbul hosts KADEM’s 6th int’l summit on AI, women

  2. Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

    Ankara, Athens committed to resolving problems, improving ties

  3. Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

    Health Ministry to reconduct all inspections on newborn units

  4. UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

    UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

  5. Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation

    Turkish Cyprus rebukes EU’s Borrell over criticism of Turkic summit participation
Recommended
SEKA Paper Museum exceeds 1 million visitors

SEKA Paper Museum exceeds 1 million visitors
Turkish tales in world languages

Turkish tales in world languages
Aizanoi diggings unearth monumental gate

Aizanoi diggings unearth monumental gate
Middle Bronze Age structure uncovered at Tatarlı Mound

Middle Bronze Age structure uncovered at Tatarlı Mound
Rarely seen bird species spotted in Şanlıurfa

Rarely seen bird species spotted in Şanlıurfa
Ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz for sale

Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' for sale
WORLD UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

UN probe: 70 pct of Gaza victims women, children

The U.N. condemned on Nov. 8 the staggering number of civilians killed in Israel's war in Gaza, with women and children comprising nearly 70 percent of the thousands of fatalities it had managed to verify.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025

Türkiye's Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿